Karachi and Punjab Impose Section 144 to Ensure Public Safety

The Karachi administration has enforced Section 144, effectively limiting all public gatherings and rallies for two days to uphold law and order in the city, as reported by ARY News. This measure is set for October 18 and 19 as indicated in the official notification.

In a similar move, the Punjab government has also enforced Section 144 across the province starting today, October 18. This imposes restrictions on gatherings of five or more people, public processions, and meetings, as part of a coordinated effort to maintain public safety and security.

The Punjab Home Department's notification emphasized that such public gatherings could be vulnerable to terrorist attacks, necessitating the ban during this period. Previously, Section 144 was implemented in Karachi during the Shanghai Organisation Cooperation Summit for four days to ensure public safety and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)