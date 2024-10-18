Putin Calls for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine, Criticizes U.S. Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's desire for a peaceful conclusion to the Ukraine conflict, blaming Ukraine for halting negotiations. At a BRICS summit briefing, he criticized U.S. sanctions and highlighted emerging economic powers in Southeast Asia and Africa. He affirmed BRICS' role in global economic dynamics.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Russia's interest in resolving the ongoing crisis with Ukraine through peaceful negotiations. During a media briefing before the BRICS Summit, Putin accused Ukraine of stalling talks and took a swipe at the United States for imposing what he termed as detrimental sanctions.
Criticizing the global dominance of the U.S. dollar, Putin highlighted its diminishing appeal, even among traditional U.S. allies. He noted that the economic ascent of China is unstoppable, stressing that the U.S. is lagging by at least 15 years in addressing this shift.
Speaking on BRICS dynamics, Putin clarified that the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is not oppositional to the West. He remarked that the growing influence of countries in Southeast Asia and Africa marks a shift in global economic power, emphasizing BRICS as a significant player due to its considerable share in global population and trade.
