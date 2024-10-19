Left Menu

President Murmu Strengthens Indo-Malawi Ties with Historic Visit and MoUs

President Droupadi Murmu met Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera during her three-nation tour, signing multiple MoUs to enhance cooperation in arts, youth, sports, and pharmaceuticals. She announced India's support in establishing an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi, underscoring the two nations' long-standing diplomatic and cultural relations.

President Droupadi Murmu met Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera (Photo/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Malawi

President Droupadi Murmu met with her Malawian counterpart, President Lazarus Chakwera, strengthening bilateral ties with the signing of numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in crucial areas such as arts, culture, youth initiatives, sports, and pharmaceuticals. Her visit marks the final leg of a three-country tour, which included Algeria and Mauritania.

During in-depth discussions, the two leaders agreed on multiple collaboration avenues, with President Murmu announcing significant Indian contributions, including the creation of a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi. This gesture highlights India's commitment to nurturing strong diplomatic relations and promoting capacity-building based on mutual benefit and respect.

Praising the Indian diaspora in Malawi as a vital link between the two nations, President Murmu emphasized the historical and cultural bonds shared over 60 years of diplomatic engagement. Welcomed ceremonially in Lilongwe, this visit signifies the first state visit from India to Malawi, accompanied by key Indian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

