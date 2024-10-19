Left Menu

India-Saudi Strategic Talks: Strengthening Ties

India and Saudi Arabia held a significant meeting in New Delhi to discuss the progress of their Strategic Partnership Council. Led by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Saudi Deputy Minister Saud Al Sati, the discussions focused on regional and global issues, aiming to bolster bilateral relations established under the 2019 SPC agreement.

India and Saudi Arabia hold meeting to review work of SPC committee (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting held in New Delhi, India and Saudi Arabia reviewed the progress of their Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee, a key component of their Strategic Partnership Council. Led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri for India and Deputy Minister Saud Al Sati for Saudi Arabia, the discussions encompassed a range of bilateral and regional issues, underscoring the growing closeness between the two nations.

The Strategic Partnership Council agreement, originally signed in 2019 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, aims to foster deep collaboration across various sectors. The Council is supported by two sub-committees focusing on political, security, social, cultural, economic, and investment cooperation. These groups work tirelessly to advance mutual interests and ensure stability in the region.

Zikrur Rahman, a former Indian diplomat with extensive experience in Arab nations, highlighted the evolving relationship between India and Saudi Arabia. According to Rahman, the countries are coordinating more sincerely than ever, building on a bond that has strengthened notably since PM Modi's visits in 2016 and 2019. The developments reflect a strategic partnership benefiting both regional stability and bilateral concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

