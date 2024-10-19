Modi's Strategic BRICS Visit: A Diplomatic Dance

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev emphasized the significance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS summit. Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially sharing insights on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The visit, scheduled for October 22-23, aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and promote peace initiatives.

In June, PM Modi visited Russia after assuming office for the third time and subsequently visited Ukraine, highlighting India's commitment to fostering practical engagement among conflicted parties. India is poised to play a strategic role in peace restoration efforts regarding the Ukraine conflict, which started in February 2022.

Sachdev points out the importance of bilateral meetings at the BRICS summit, especially between Modi and Putin, which could define a viable resolution for Ukraine. Potential discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping might also impact India-China relations, indicating a thaw or continued freeze in bilateral ties. Furthermore, contrasting alliances and geopolitical divides, such as with the West and NATO, are under scrutiny, with India positioned to mediate between emerging global power centers.

