Left Menu

Modi's Strategic BRICS Visit: A Diplomatic Dance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit marks a pivotal diplomatic mission. Engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi could influence the Ukraine conflict resolution. Potential talks with China's Xi Jinping hold broader geopolitical implications. Intertwined Western dynamics further heat Modi’s multi-faceted diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:54 IST
Modi's Strategic BRICS Visit: A Diplomatic Dance
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev emphasized the significance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS summit. Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially sharing insights on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The visit, scheduled for October 22-23, aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and promote peace initiatives.

In June, PM Modi visited Russia after assuming office for the third time and subsequently visited Ukraine, highlighting India's commitment to fostering practical engagement among conflicted parties. India is poised to play a strategic role in peace restoration efforts regarding the Ukraine conflict, which started in February 2022.

Sachdev points out the importance of bilateral meetings at the BRICS summit, especially between Modi and Putin, which could define a viable resolution for Ukraine. Potential discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping might also impact India-China relations, indicating a thaw or continued freeze in bilateral ties. Furthermore, contrasting alliances and geopolitical divides, such as with the West and NATO, are under scrutiny, with India positioned to mediate between emerging global power centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024