The eagerly anticipated BRICS Summit will take place in Kazan, Russia, with global leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slated to attend. According to Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, the summit under the Russian presidency aims to boost multilateralism for global development and security.

Alipov underscored the significance of BRICS as a platform that advocates the democratization of global governance. He highlighted that the group's inclusive and consensus-based cooperation spans more than 80 sectoral tracks, covering policy, economy, and cultural ties.

BRICS's appeal to new member countries is evident as it respects civilizational diversity and fosters dialogue free from external interference. With its expanding membership, BRICS now represents a significant portion of the world's land, population, and economic output, marking its growing geopolitical relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)