Left Menu

BRICS Summit in Russia: A Catalyst for Global Development

The upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, will host leaders from developing economies, focusing on strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development. Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, emphasizes BRICS's role in democratizing global governance and fostering cooperation among diverse member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:55 IST
BRICS Summit in Russia: A Catalyst for Global Development
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov (Image: X@AmbRus_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated BRICS Summit will take place in Kazan, Russia, with global leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slated to attend. According to Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, the summit under the Russian presidency aims to boost multilateralism for global development and security.

Alipov underscored the significance of BRICS as a platform that advocates the democratization of global governance. He highlighted that the group's inclusive and consensus-based cooperation spans more than 80 sectoral tracks, covering policy, economy, and cultural ties.

BRICS's appeal to new member countries is evident as it respects civilizational diversity and fosters dialogue free from external interference. With its expanding membership, BRICS now represents a significant portion of the world's land, population, and economic output, marking its growing geopolitical relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024