WTO Gears Up for Trade-Focused COP29 Summit in Baku
The World Trade Organisation will actively participate in COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, hosting trade-focused events. Led by Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO will engage in high-level discussions, and unveil new publications. The conference aims to explore trade's role in climate objectives, fostering sustainable trade and investment solutions.
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is set to play a significant role in the upcoming COP29 Summit, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The organization announced that it will host various trade-focused events, with Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala overseeing the initiative.
Scheduled for November 11 to 22, the summit will feature prominent participation from the WTO at the World Leaders Climate Action Summit and other high-profile events. A dedicated portal on the WTO website will offer detailed information on these events, while fresh publications will be launched in collaboration with partners.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with the WTO, ICC, ITC, and UNCTAD, will host activities at the Trade and Investment House. The WTO aims to highlight the role of trade policies in achieving climate goals while addressing topics such as sustainable development and the integration of SMEs into low-carbon value chains.
