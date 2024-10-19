Left Menu

Polio Crisis Escalates in Pakistan: New Cases Detected

Four new cases of wild poliovirus type-1 have been confirmed in Pakistan, raising the total to 37 this year. These include three cases in Balochistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A large-scale polio vaccination campaign is set to commence nationwide on October 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:15 IST
Polio Crisis Escalates in Pakistan: New Cases Detected
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A regional reference laboratory at Islamabad's National Institute of Health has reported four new cases of wild poliovirus type-1 in Pakistan, according to a report by Dawn. The latest detections include three children from Balochistan and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing this year's total to 37.

The affected children are from Pishin, Chaman, and Noshki in Balochistan, and Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Health officials reveal that Balochistan alone accounts for 20 of the cases, with others reported in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad.

Efforts to combat the virus have faced setbacks due to local protests and boycotts, leading to interruptions in immunization campaigns. A nationwide vaccination drive is slated for October 28, targeting 45 million children under five, in a bid to curb the paralytic disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024