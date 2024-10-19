Polio Crisis Escalates in Pakistan: New Cases Detected

A regional reference laboratory at Islamabad's National Institute of Health has reported four new cases of wild poliovirus type-1 in Pakistan, according to a report by Dawn. The latest detections include three children from Balochistan and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing this year's total to 37.

The affected children are from Pishin, Chaman, and Noshki in Balochistan, and Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Health officials reveal that Balochistan alone accounts for 20 of the cases, with others reported in Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad.

Efforts to combat the virus have faced setbacks due to local protests and boycotts, leading to interruptions in immunization campaigns. A nationwide vaccination drive is slated for October 28, targeting 45 million children under five, in a bid to curb the paralytic disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)