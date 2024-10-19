Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Landscape Shifts as Fresh Elections Loom

Amid political turbulence and Sheikh Hasina's resignation, Bangladesh anticipates a general election around 2025. Interim government advisor, Dr. Asif Nazrul, highlights key factors like reforms and leadership authority for declaring elections. Anti-government protests have escalated tensions with incidents of violence against minorities, prompting military intervention led by the new interim government.

Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

An advisor to Bangladesh's interim administration has indicated that the next general election might be scheduled around 2025. Dr. Asif Nazrul suggested that while elections might occur earlier, various elements such as reforms and leadership decisions will dictate the timeline.

After stepping down amid widespread anti-government protests, Sheikh Hasina's resignation has heightened Bangladesh's political instability. The demonstrations were spurred by students rallying against a controversial government job quota system, evolving into a broader anti-government movement that included significant violence against minority groups.

In response to the upheaval, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed leadership of an interim government, enhancing military power to stabilize internal security. The transition follows the deaths of over 600 people during intense protests and clashes, marking a critical period for Bangladesh's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

