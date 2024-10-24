Pakistan Declares Nationwide Polio Vaccine Drive Amid Rising Cases

Pakistan has confirmed its 40th polio case of the year, marking a concerning development in Kohat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) disclosed that a two-and-a-half-year-old child from Dara Adamkhel is the latest victim of the Type-I poliovirus, according to a report by ARY News.

This recent diagnosis follows another case recorded in Kohat earlier this month, and sewage samples in the area have tested positive for the virus. In response to this public health challenge, Pakistan is poised to initiate an extensive nationwide polio vaccination campaign targeting over 4.5 million children.

The vaccination drive, commencing in phases, will begin in Sindh on October 25, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 28. The campaign will subsequently extend to Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad from November 11. The initiative also includes administering Vitamin A supplements to children aged 6 to 59 months, with deployment involving 455,504 frontline workers to effectively deliver immunization.

