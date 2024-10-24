Tibetan President Applauds Modi-Xi Dialogue Amid Skepticism

Tibetan President-in-exile Penpa Tsering has expressed his approval of the recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, viewing it as a positive step towards peace despite his doubts about China's reliability. Speaking to ANI, Tsering remarked on Modi's consistent efforts to improve India-China ties since assuming office, emphasizing the significance of constructive neighborly relations and the value of nonviolence.

Tsering described the bilateral talks as a promising advancement, noting that progressive relations aimed at fostering peace are always commendable. However, he acknowledged his skepticism, highlighting that trusting China remains a challenge. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, followed an agreement between the two nations concerning patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh earlier this week.

During the discussion, PM Modi and President Xi underscored the need to advance bilateral ties from a strategic viewpoint while enhancing communication and cooperation to tackle developmental challenges. Modi welcomed the consensus on disengagement and resolution of border issues that arose in 2020, stressing the importance of managing differences peacefully. He articulated that robust India-China relations are crucial not only for bilateral interests but also for global stability and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)