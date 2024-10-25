India Stands for Peace: Key Outcomes of German Chancellor's Visit

India reiterated its commitment to peace regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated during a special briefing on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit. The discussions delved into India's peace efforts and concerns over West Asia.

Both leaders celebrated the significant progress in their bilateral relations, highlighting a trade volume of USD 33 billion and German investments nearing USD 15 billion in 2023. They acknowledged achievements in trade, sustainable development, and technology, while aiming to explore untapped potentials.

Counter-terrorism was a prominent topic, resulting in a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. Scholz's visit featured the 7th Inter-Governmental Consultation, a historic Asia-Pacific Conference for German Business in India, and a naval designation involving German ships in Goa—symbolizing robust India-Germany strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)