Balochistan Rallies Rise Against Enforced Disappearances

In an effort to combat rising enforced disappearances, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized a protest rally in Kharan, Balochistan, today. The rally, aimed at raising awareness about missing youths, began at 3 pm as part of a broader campaign against persistent human rights violations.

Tensions escalated earlier this week when Ubaidullah Tagapi, son of Haji Barkat Tagapi, was taken by armed forces, prompting calls for protests. The military allegedly intervened to suppress these demonstrations, with the BYC condemning the State's acceptance of enforced disappearances as a norm. On social media, the BYC urged the locals to join their peaceful protest in support of Ubaidullah and other victims.

Parallel protests occurred in Panjgur, where another youth, Haseeb Baloch, disappeared amidst state violence during rallies. Labelled as "Breaking Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances," the movement has already spread to Karachi, Hub, Turbat, and Khuzdar. Despite facing harsh crackdowns from the authorities, the Baloch community continues to demand an end to these flagrant violations and stands united against the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)