Left Menu

Balochistan Rallies Rise Against Enforced Disappearances

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee organized peaceful protests in Balochistan to spotlight enforced disappearances by Pakistan's armed forces. The rallies, held in Kharan and Panjgur, led to clashes amid increasing human rights concerns. Activists urge communities to unite against these atrocities and demand justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:26 IST
Balochistan Rallies Rise Against Enforced Disappearances
File Photo/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

In an effort to combat rising enforced disappearances, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized a protest rally in Kharan, Balochistan, today. The rally, aimed at raising awareness about missing youths, began at 3 pm as part of a broader campaign against persistent human rights violations.

Tensions escalated earlier this week when Ubaidullah Tagapi, son of Haji Barkat Tagapi, was taken by armed forces, prompting calls for protests. The military allegedly intervened to suppress these demonstrations, with the BYC condemning the State's acceptance of enforced disappearances as a norm. On social media, the BYC urged the locals to join their peaceful protest in support of Ubaidullah and other victims.

Parallel protests occurred in Panjgur, where another youth, Haseeb Baloch, disappeared amidst state violence during rallies. Labelled as "Breaking Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances," the movement has already spread to Karachi, Hub, Turbat, and Khuzdar. Despite facing harsh crackdowns from the authorities, the Baloch community continues to demand an end to these flagrant violations and stands united against the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024