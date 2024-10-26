BNP-M Protests Escalate Amidst Tensions in Balochistan

Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) leader Agha Hassan Baloch has planned a series of protests in response to alleged injustices in the region, as reported by Express Tribune. These demonstrations will begin with a province-wide shutter-down strike on October 30, followed by a wheel-jam protest on national highways on November 2.

Agha Hassan, during a press conference, condemned the government for likening expression of concerns to terrorism. He criticized recent terrorism charges against BNP leaders, including Sardar Akhtar Mengal, and questioned whether raising issues equated to terrorist activities. Hassan also highlighted problems like the unjust inclusion of Baloch youth in the Fourth Schedule and the hindrance of ID and SIM card access, which has caused unrest.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court has granted a five-day remand for BNP-M leaders Akhtar Hussain Langove and Shafi Muhammad concerning a riot case. Defense Attorney Iman Mazari argued that the accusations were politically motivated, while the prosecutor maintained further investigation is required to determine the intent behind their actions in the Senate lobby.

(With inputs from agencies.)