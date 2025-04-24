Court Denies Tahawwur Rana's Request for Family Contact Amidst Terrorism Charges
Delhi's Patiala House Court dismissed Tahawwur Rana's request to communicate with his family by phone, citing ongoing investigations into serious terrorism charges. Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian with alleged terrorism links, is in custody following extradition from the U.S. The court emphasized national security concerns and authorized an extended police custody.
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has dismissed a plea by Tahawwur Rana for telephonic communication with his family. The decision, made by Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, comes amidst serious charges against Rana related to terrorism.
Piyush Sachdeva, representing Rana, argued that his client, being a foreign national, has the right to speak to his family, who are worried about his wellbeing in custody. However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) objected, fearing that such communication could lead Rana to share sensitive information.
Rana, accused of involvement in terror activities, was recently extradited from the U.S. to India. The court highlighted evidence of a significant terror conspiracy and authorized an 18-day custody while stressing adherence to legal protocols. Given the gravity of the case, the court also ensured his medical welfare in-line with international assurances made during extradition.
