UAE Leaders Extend Warm Congratulations to Austria on National Day

President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates expressed his warm congratulations to President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria in celebration of the Austrian National Day. This gesture reinforces the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Likewise, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, extended similar messages.

The messages were sent not only to the Austrian President but also to Chancellor Karl Nehammer, underscoring the UAE's commitment to fostering strong relations with Austria.

