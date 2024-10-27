Left Menu

PTI MNA Slams KP Government Over Imran Khan's Neglect

PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat criticizes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's government for ignoring imprisoned party founder Imran Khan. Citing internal conflicts and personal ambitions, Marwat calls for a strategic plan to support Khan's release. His statements follow Zain Qureshi's resignation amid political unrest within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:13 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent political development, Sher Afzal Marwat, a member of the Pakistani National Assembly representing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has voiced strong criticism against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its alleged neglect of the party's founding chairman, Imran Khan. Imran Khan has been detained in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, for over a year.

During a rally for PTI supporters in Peshawar, Marwat expressed his disappointment, accusing the party of being more engrossed in internal strife and personal agendas rather than focusing on the release of their leader. He condemned certain ministers within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for prioritizing personal gains over the party's objectives, quoting, "Some KP ministers are more focused on benefits than promoting the goals of the PTI."

Marwat, who faces threats of expulsion from PTI, remains undeterred and plans to meet Imran Khan to discuss misconduct in the provincial government. He criticized the promotion of a police officer involved in a previous confrontation with him. The tension escalates as Marwat calls for a robust strategy to secure Khan's release amid ongoing party conflicts, highlighted by Zain Qureshi's resignation from the PTI deputy parliamentary position amidst a constitutional amendment dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

