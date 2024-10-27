Guterres Condemns Gaza Devastation, Calls for Urgent Ceasefire

The continuing escalation in northern Gaza has left United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deeply shocked, as he described the 'horrifying levels of death, injury, and destruction' in the region. Guterres highlighted the entrapment of civilians under rubble, a lack of access to life-saving medical care for the injured, and the dire situation of families left without basic necessities.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, issued a poignant statement, emphasizing the 'unbearable plight' of Palestinian civilians. In recent weeks, hundreds have been killed and over 60,000 forced to flee amid fears of permanent displacement. Israel's restrictions on essential humanitarian aid have further jeopardized countless lives, with minimal exceptions to the blockade on food, water, and shelter supplies.

Endangered by delayed polio vaccinations, thousands of children are at risk, amidst devastation from ongoing military operations in North Gaza. Guterres condemned the disregard for international humanitarian law and renewed calls for a ceasefire, demanding the release of hostages and accountability for international law violations, in hopes of restoring humanity and peace to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)