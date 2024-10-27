Left Menu

Guterres Condemns Gaza Devastation, Calls for Urgent Ceasefire

UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed shock at the devastation in northern Gaza, highlighting the denial of essential aid to civilians, the plight of displaced people, and the delayed polio vaccination campaign. He urged adherence to international humanitarian laws, immediate ceasefire, and hostages release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:12 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo/X@antonioguterres). Image Credit: ANI
The continuing escalation in northern Gaza has left United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deeply shocked, as he described the 'horrifying levels of death, injury, and destruction' in the region. Guterres highlighted the entrapment of civilians under rubble, a lack of access to life-saving medical care for the injured, and the dire situation of families left without basic necessities.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, issued a poignant statement, emphasizing the 'unbearable plight' of Palestinian civilians. In recent weeks, hundreds have been killed and over 60,000 forced to flee amid fears of permanent displacement. Israel's restrictions on essential humanitarian aid have further jeopardized countless lives, with minimal exceptions to the blockade on food, water, and shelter supplies.

Endangered by delayed polio vaccinations, thousands of children are at risk, amidst devastation from ongoing military operations in North Gaza. Guterres condemned the disregard for international humanitarian law and renewed calls for a ceasefire, demanding the release of hostages and accountability for international law violations, in hopes of restoring humanity and peace to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

