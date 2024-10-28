IDF Strikes Blow to Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

The IDF has announced a successful operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, resulting in the destruction of an important staging area used by the militant Radwan Force. Managed by the 226th Paratroopers Reserve Brigade, this action was part of the ongoing effort to secure Israel's northern borders with the innovative support of the IDF's 91st Division, known as the Galilee Formation.

In their latest efforts, IDF forces directly engaged with terrorists, successfully dismantling both surface and subterranean terrorist infrastructure. The operation also led to the confiscation of a significant arsenal, which included rocket launchers and ammunition alongside maps and strategic documents of the enemy forces.

Further advancements were achieved as the IDF, utilizing precise weaponry in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, obliterated approximately 150 terrorist infrastructures and a Hezbollah headquarters within a week. This comprehensive military strategy underscores Israel's unwavering commitment to national security.

