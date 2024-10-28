Landmark Tata-Airbus Deal Elevates India's Aerospace Industry
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the TATA-Airbus assembly facility for C-295 aircraft in Vadodara. This initiative reflects India's growing defense manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on innovation and collaboration with Airbus boosting India's global aerospace presence.
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Pedro Sanchez of Spain have jointly inaugurated a groundbreaking aircraft assembly facility at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited campus in Vadodara. This expansive complex will see the production of C-295 aircraft, a significant move for India's burgeoning aerospace industry.
Prime Minister Modi lauded the facility as a symbol of 'new India's work culture', highlighting the collaborative efforts and vision that have propelled India's defense manufacturing sector to new heights. He paid tribute to the late Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, expressing confidence that the manufactured aircraft will be recognized globally.
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez emphasized the strategic partnership between TATA and Airbus, praising India's vision to become an industrial hub. He affirmed that the cutting-edge facility marks a pivotal achievement in forging industrial and economic ties between India and Europe, heralding further technological cooperation.
