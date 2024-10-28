Thailand Urged to Act on Human Trafficking Crisis in Myanmar

An advocacy group is pressing Thailand's government to take immediate action to liberate more than 100 victims of human trafficking, primarily from Laos, who are allegedly imprisoned by a 'Chinese mafia syndicate' in Myanmar's Kayin state. The plea follows a report by Radio Free Asia and highlights a troubling situation in areas controlled by entities such as the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army and the Border Guard Force.

The Civil Society Network for Victim Assistance in Human Trafficking, operating out of Thailand, has issued an open letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The group claims that approximately 110 individuals from nine countries are trapped in a network of exploitation orchestrated by these armed groups, based near the Thai border town of Mae Sot.

This letter underscores that these groups are not merely bystanders; they benefit from the trafficking schemes that use the Mae Sot district as a pivotal transit point. The geographic proximity to the Moei River border is manipulated to entice vulnerable individuals from various nations into perilous positions within Myanmar.

Trafficking incidents in Thailand, particularly involving Chinese mafia networks, underscore a grave issue marred by the exploitation of vulnerable groups, notably migrants from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. Victims are often lured with false promises of job opportunities but end up ensnared in forced labor or the commercial sex industry.

A 2020 report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime revealed that organized crime, including Chinese triads, have developed sophisticated operations in Thailand, capitalizing on elaborate smuggling networks and deceptive recruitment. Furthermore, the 2023 U.S. Department of State's Trafficking in Persons Report indicates that corruption within law enforcement hinders efforts to tackle trafficking, with certain officials potentially aiding traffickers and frustrating anti-trafficking initiatives.

This complex issue requires urgent and coordinated action to protect at-risk individuals and dismantle these criminal enterprises. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)