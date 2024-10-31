Dubai Healthcare Future Summit Unites Global Leaders for Innovative Health Solutions
The Healthcare Future Summit in Dubai brought together over 5,000 healthcare leaders, focusing on adult vaccination, health policies, and student wellness. The event emphasized vaccine technology advancements and comprehensive vaccination strategies to address infectious diseases and support public health, featuring international conferences and collaborations.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a demonstration of global unity in healthcare advancements, the Healthcare Future Summit concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This pivotal summit highlighted the UAE's leadership in healthcare innovation, featuring key conferences and exhibitions, including otology and radiology.
With over 5,000 participants, the summit fostered collaboration among healthcare leaders, discussing breakthroughs in vaccine technology and public health strategies. Ramadan Al Blooshi of the Dubai Health Authority emphasized the summit's role in strategizing adult vaccination programs, addressing critical diseases like respiratory viruses and shingles, vital for ageing populations.
The accompanying School Health Conference focused on student wellbeing, tackling mental health, nutrition, and emergency preparedness. Initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge were underscored as essential for holistic student health, aligning with the Dubai Education 2033 Strategy. In addition, the event showcased over 112 brands and 184 scientific sessions, cementing the UAE's role in pioneering healthcare solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kathmandu's Winter Haze: A Public Health Emergency
Britain to Ban Single-Use Vapes: A Step Towards Environmental and Public Health
Uttarakhand Boosts Health Infrastructure for Safe Tourism and Public Health
Delhi's Air Chokes Under Severe Smog: A Public Health Emergency
Taxation on Harmful Products to Improve Public Health and Revenues in Brazil: World Bank