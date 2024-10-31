Dubai Healthcare Future Summit Unites Global Leaders for Innovative Health Solutions

In a demonstration of global unity in healthcare advancements, the Healthcare Future Summit concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This pivotal summit highlighted the UAE's leadership in healthcare innovation, featuring key conferences and exhibitions, including otology and radiology.

With over 5,000 participants, the summit fostered collaboration among healthcare leaders, discussing breakthroughs in vaccine technology and public health strategies. Ramadan Al Blooshi of the Dubai Health Authority emphasized the summit's role in strategizing adult vaccination programs, addressing critical diseases like respiratory viruses and shingles, vital for ageing populations.

The accompanying School Health Conference focused on student wellbeing, tackling mental health, nutrition, and emergency preparedness. Initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge were underscored as essential for holistic student health, aligning with the Dubai Education 2033 Strategy. In addition, the event showcased over 112 brands and 184 scientific sessions, cementing the UAE's role in pioneering healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)