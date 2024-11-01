UAE Delivers Crucial Aid to Gaza Amidst Conflict

In a significant move, the United Arab Emirates has successfully coordinated the entry of twelve aid-laden trucks into the Gaza Strip. This delivery was accomplished via strategic crossings at Erez and Karam Abu Salem, according to reports from November 1.

The operation involved a partnership with the American Near East Refugee Aid, marking one of the first such efforts since the ongoing situations escalated in October. The trucks carried a combined total of 150 tonnes of necessary humanitarian aid intended to support approximately 30,000 Palestinians affected by the crisis.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, highlighted the nation's persistent commitment to aiding Palestinians. He assured that the UAE remains dedicated to providing swift and effective support to mitigate the worsening humanitarian conditions, working closely with global entities to ensure aid reaches those in need efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)