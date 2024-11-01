ADIPEC 2024: Pioneering AI and Sustainability in the Global Energy Sector

Abu Dhabi is set to host the largest global convergence of energy experts as ADIPEC 2024 kicks off on November 4 at the ADNEC Centre. Under ADNOC's theme, 'Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy', the event explores how artificial intelligence (AI) will drive the energy transition, featuring perspectives from finance, technology, and the Global South, alongside youth voices, for a secure and sustainable future.

A centerpiece of ADIPEC is Energyai, the new AI Zone by ADNOC, where global tech leaders like Enercap and Microsoft will unveil solutions to meet AI's energy needs and curb emissions. This zone features the Energyai Conference, Creative AI Lab, Reskilling Lab, and immersive AI showcase, fostering hands-on interaction and collaboration.

With a 16-hall exhibition hosting more than 2,200 exhibitors, ADIPEC 2024 spans four specialized areas: the AI Zone, Decarbonisation Zone, Digitalisation Zone, and Maritime & Logistics Zone. Christopher Hudson, dmg events' president, states, "In its 40th edition, ADIPEC is poised to be the most impactful yet, rallying the global energy community to forge sustainable and resilient energy futures."

The event offers unparalleled networking opportunities, with discussions vital for growth and efficiency at the heart of its agenda. Welcoming over 184,000 attendees from 164 countries, ADIPEC 2024 includes 1,800 speakers, 40 ministers, and 200 C-suite executives, engaging 16,500 delegates in over 370 sessions.

These sessions, part of a ten-conference series, including the Strategic Conference, provide access to global insights and credible solutions for energy transformation. Attendees will develop visionary strategies balancing business needs with long-term goals, ensuring ADIPEC 2024 delivers insights that will shape the future of global energy.

