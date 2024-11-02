Balochistan's Outcry: Protests Surge Against Enforced Disappearances

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) coordinated demonstrations across Balochistan on Friday to protest the enforced disappearances reportedly executed by the Pakistan armed forces. Under the campaign tagline, 'Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances,' protesters gathered in Nasirabad district, marching from Baldia Ground to Allah Wala Chowk.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the BYC highlighted its ongoing campaign efforts spearheaded by the Naseerabad Zone. The protest aimed at vocalizing opposition to what the BYC terms as oppression and genocide, with participants chanting for the return of missing Baloch individuals. The rally was met with resistance as protestors were intercepted by the Pakistan armed forces before reaching the Press Club.

The encounters turned tense as police allegedly threatened, harassed, and eventually assaulted protestors to disperse the crowd. Despite these attempts, the demonstrators persisted, vocally condemning the police actions and reiterating their calls for the release of Baloch individuals alleged to have disappeared. A similar protest unfolded on Thursday in Nokundi, with participants displaying photographs of the missing and calling for their immediate release. The protests, spanning locations like Karachi, Khuzdar, and Quetta, continued to stand resilient against attempts at suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)