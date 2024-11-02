Left Menu

Balochistan's Outcry: Protests Surge Against Enforced Disappearances

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized protests in Balochistan against enforced disappearances by the Pakistan armed forces. Despite police intimidation, protesters marched from Baldia Ground to Allah Wala Chowk. The demonstrations aim to oppose oppression and demand the return of missing Balochs, gaining momentum across various cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:46 IST
Balochistan's Outcry: Protests Surge Against Enforced Disappearances
BYC demonstrations (Image Source: @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) coordinated demonstrations across Balochistan on Friday to protest the enforced disappearances reportedly executed by the Pakistan armed forces. Under the campaign tagline, 'Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances,' protesters gathered in Nasirabad district, marching from Baldia Ground to Allah Wala Chowk.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the BYC highlighted its ongoing campaign efforts spearheaded by the Naseerabad Zone. The protest aimed at vocalizing opposition to what the BYC terms as oppression and genocide, with participants chanting for the return of missing Baloch individuals. The rally was met with resistance as protestors were intercepted by the Pakistan armed forces before reaching the Press Club.

The encounters turned tense as police allegedly threatened, harassed, and eventually assaulted protestors to disperse the crowd. Despite these attempts, the demonstrators persisted, vocally condemning the police actions and reiterating their calls for the release of Baloch individuals alleged to have disappeared. A similar protest unfolded on Thursday in Nokundi, with participants displaying photographs of the missing and calling for their immediate release. The protests, spanning locations like Karachi, Khuzdar, and Quetta, continued to stand resilient against attempts at suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024