US-South Korea Condemn China's Escalating Military Moves Near Taiwan

On Friday, the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement protesting China's recent aggressive military activities near Taiwan, citing escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Focus Taiwan reported the joint declaration following the 2024 2+2 ministerial meeting underscoring the importance of maintaining stability in the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin convened with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on October 31. They expressed concerns particularly over China's recent military maneuvers around Taiwan. They unanimously agreed that actions undermining peace and stability should cease across the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. and South Korea affirmed their commitment to a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, declaring the preservation of peace in the region crucial for global security and prosperity. On October 14, China's PLA launched extensive military exercises, a response to President Lai Ching-te's assertion of Taiwan's independence from China.

Peoples' protests in Taiwan, including the Democratic Progressive Party's sharp condemnation, echoed against China's military moves. The dialogues between officials also scrutinized North Korea's deepening military ties with Russia. Reportedly, North Korea sent 10,000 troops to Russia, exacerbating the conflict against Ukraine.

Washington and Seoul denounced this military cooperation as a violation of U.N. Security resolutions while extending the Ukraine crisis and threatening Indo-Pacific and European stability. Furthermore, they reaffirmed opposition to any unilateral changes in the Indo-Pacific waters, stressing maritime safety, freedom of navigation, and international law adherence.

