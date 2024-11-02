Italy Showcases Energy Innovation at ADIPEC 2024

Italy is gearing up to demonstrate its prowess in the energy sector at ADIPEC 2024, widely regarded as a pivotal oil and gas exhibition, scheduled for November 4-7 in Abu Dhabi. This year, the Italian Trade Agency is orchestrating the participation of 28 Italian companies, underscoring Italy's strategic role in shaping the future of global energy.

The event highlights Italy's intention to deepen trade and technological ties with the UAE. The participating Italian firms will unveil state-of-the-art technologies designed to meet the ever-evolving global energy market challenges, reinforcing Italy's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

An Italian pavilion, meticulously organized by ITA alongside the Italian Embassy in the UAE, will feature key industry players in sectors such as valves, pumps, turbines, actuators, compressors, and pressure equipment. These technologies aim to boost the efficiency and sustainability of oil extraction, refining, and transportation processes. Italy's innovative contributions also align with international climate agreements, supporting a transition towards a greener economy.

Italy's presence at ADIPEC 2024 offers an opportunity to forge stronger partnerships within the UAE and with other key energy industry stakeholders. With a notable 22 percent annual growth in Italian exports to the UAE, this collaboration is poised for further expansion. Italy's position is bolstered by its ten percent share in the UAE's oil and gas equipment imports, cementing its role as a major supplier in the region. Italian advancements, particularly in midstream technologies like pipelines and LNG infrastructure, align seamlessly with the UAE's ambitious energy infrastructure objectives, reinforcing the UAE-Italy Energy Partnership.

Lorenzo Fanara, the Italian Ambassador to the UAE, expressed pride in Italy's consistent ADIPEC presence, emphasizing its commitment to promoting Italian excellence in energy and oil & gas sectors. Valerio Soldani, Italy's Trade Commissioner to the UAE, highlighted Italy's tradition of delivering cutting-edge, sustainable-driven energy solutions, further affirming the country's leadership in global energy discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)