Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025: A Spectacle of Culture and Entertainment

Under President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's patronage, the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 kicked off with vibrant cultural displays and entertainment. The event, running until February 2025, features fireworks, drone shows, traditional performances, and a variety of attractions, celebrating UAE heritage and global culture in a festive environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 has officially commenced under the auspices of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with support from Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and organization by Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. The festival, extending until February 28, 2025, has captivated thousands with its grand opening that included fireworks, drone displays, and a rich tapestry of cultural and global performances.

Visitors from across the globe attended the inaugural festivities, which featured traditional folk performances like Al-Ayyala and Al-Razfa, with the Abu Dhabi Police string orchestra adding to the melodious opening. An international parade and captivating circus performances filled the festival grounds with exuberant energy, immersed in a mix of culture and entertainment.

The festival introduces innovative attractions, including the Al Wathba Floating Market, helicopter tours, and a Rare Breeds Sanctuary. Heritage Village offers a deep dive into UAE's rich traditions, showcasing crafts like Al-Sadu weaving and traditional market life, with governmental pavilions presenting educational workshops and cultural shows, fostering global knowledge exchange.

