Left Menu

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Dengue Battle: Rising Cases and Public Concerns

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa struggles with increasing dengue cases, reporting 77 new infections recently. With 3,237 cases this year, Peshawar leads in numbers. Despite health efforts, concerns grow over delayed fumigation and stagnant water sources. Citizens express frustration with health authorities and call for proactive measures against mosquito breeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:56 IST
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Dengue Battle: Rising Cases and Public Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has reported 77 new dengue cases in the past 24 hours, bringing October's total to 2,333. Currently, there are 472 active cases, with seven individuals hospitalized in the latest 24-hour period, according to the health department's report published by Express Tribune. The province has recorded 3,237 cases this year.

Peshawar has been identified as the most affected area with 891 cases, followed by Lower Kohistan with 178, and Mansehra with 163. Other districts with significant numbers include Kohat, Nowshera, and Abbottabad. So far, dengue has claimed two lives in 2024 in the region.

Efforts to curb dengue have hit challenges with a rise in confirmed cases. On October 16, 104 new cases were reported. The ongoing problem of mosquito breeding due to stagnant water and postponed fumigations has exacerbated the situation, troubling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's residents.

The health department has warned five districts, including Peshawar and Swat, to take urgent action against mosquito larvae. Citizens, frustrated by reactive measures, have voiced their concerns. Local resident Minhajuddin highlighted the absence of regular fumigation campaigns, which typically occur only in peak months, as insufficient to combat dengue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024