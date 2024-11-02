Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Dengue Battle: Rising Cases and Public Concerns

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has reported 77 new dengue cases in the past 24 hours, bringing October's total to 2,333. Currently, there are 472 active cases, with seven individuals hospitalized in the latest 24-hour period, according to the health department's report published by Express Tribune. The province has recorded 3,237 cases this year.

Peshawar has been identified as the most affected area with 891 cases, followed by Lower Kohistan with 178, and Mansehra with 163. Other districts with significant numbers include Kohat, Nowshera, and Abbottabad. So far, dengue has claimed two lives in 2024 in the region.

Efforts to curb dengue have hit challenges with a rise in confirmed cases. On October 16, 104 new cases were reported. The ongoing problem of mosquito breeding due to stagnant water and postponed fumigations has exacerbated the situation, troubling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's residents.

The health department has warned five districts, including Peshawar and Swat, to take urgent action against mosquito larvae. Citizens, frustrated by reactive measures, have voiced their concerns. Local resident Minhajuddin highlighted the absence of regular fumigation campaigns, which typically occur only in peak months, as insufficient to combat dengue.

(With inputs from agencies.)