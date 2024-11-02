Left Menu

Bangladesh's Minorities Demand Justice Amidst Rising Atrocities

A minority alliance in Bangladesh has condemned violence against Hindus and other minority communities and has presented an eight-point demand to the interim government. Urging reform, the group has organized large rallies while advocating for laws to protect minorities and preserve their rights and representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:59 IST
Bangladesh's Minorities Demand Justice Amidst Rising Atrocities
Members from minority communities protest in Dhaka (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a powerful show of unity, a minority alliance in Bangladesh condemned the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other minority groups in the wake of recent political upheavals. Convening in Dhaka on Saturday, the alliance urged the interim government to meet an eight-point demand to protect minority rights.

The United Minority Front, representing 40 organizations, gathered more than 20,000 supporters at the Central Shaheed Minar, calling for an end to discrimination and violence. The rally's participants expressed resilience and determination, reflecting the widespread call for justice in cities and districts across the nation. Their demands include legislative reforms and the creation of a National Minority Commission.

With violence escalating, including arson, looting, and extrajudicial killings, the alliance unveiled plans for further protests. They proposed new initiatives, such as a flag procession on November 30, demanding immediate action from authorities. The alliance also called on media figures like Mahmudur Rahman to publicly apologize for incendiary statements against minority groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024