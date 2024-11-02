Bangladesh's Minorities Demand Justice Amidst Rising Atrocities

In a powerful show of unity, a minority alliance in Bangladesh condemned the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other minority groups in the wake of recent political upheavals. Convening in Dhaka on Saturday, the alliance urged the interim government to meet an eight-point demand to protect minority rights.

The United Minority Front, representing 40 organizations, gathered more than 20,000 supporters at the Central Shaheed Minar, calling for an end to discrimination and violence. The rally's participants expressed resilience and determination, reflecting the widespread call for justice in cities and districts across the nation. Their demands include legislative reforms and the creation of a National Minority Commission.

With violence escalating, including arson, looting, and extrajudicial killings, the alliance unveiled plans for further protests. They proposed new initiatives, such as a flag procession on November 30, demanding immediate action from authorities. The alliance also called on media figures like Mahmudur Rahman to publicly apologize for incendiary statements against minority groups.

