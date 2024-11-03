Baloch Students Protest Against Rising Disappearances in Islamabad

The Baloch Students Council (BSC) in Islamabad has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing forced disappearances and harassment targeting Baloch students. Representing students from various universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the BSC claims these actions by the state have breached constitutional limits, causing widespread fear among their community, reported The Balochistan Post.

Recent incidents cited by the BSC indicate a worrying pattern of repression. They highlighted enforced disappearances as occurring with increasing regularity. During an Islamabad High Court hearing on February 28, 2024, which addressed the issue of missing Baloch students, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was in attendance. Shortly after this, Baloch student Imtiaz Alam allegedly went missing.

The BSC expressed further concerns following Prime Minister Kakar's recent visits to several universities, where more students reportedly disappeared. Additionally, security forces conducted a raid on a Baloch student residence in Rawalpindi, resulting in the detention of ten NUML students, the Balochistan Post noted. The BSC accused authorities of targeting individuals based on ethnic identity, amounting to collective punishment.

Notable disappearances include several students, such as Saleem Arif, Balach Fida, and others, which the BSC attributes to ethnic-based targeting. For over a decade, Baloch students have faced mass disappearances, adversely affecting their education, claims the BSC. They call on the Baloch community to unite against what they describe as collective repression and announced plans for a press conference to discuss their next actions for justice and student safety.

