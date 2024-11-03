Left Menu

Baloch Students Protest Against Rising Disappearances in Islamabad

The Baloch Students Council in Islamabad condemns the increasing enforced disappearances and harassment of Baloch students. They accuse the state of unconstitutional actions and urge the Baloch community to unite against this repression. A resolution will be discussed at an upcoming press conference to seek justice and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:36 IST
Baloch Students Protest Against Rising Disappearances in Islamabad
A Baloch Protest (Photo: X/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

The Baloch Students Council (BSC) in Islamabad has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing forced disappearances and harassment targeting Baloch students. Representing students from various universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the BSC claims these actions by the state have breached constitutional limits, causing widespread fear among their community, reported The Balochistan Post.

Recent incidents cited by the BSC indicate a worrying pattern of repression. They highlighted enforced disappearances as occurring with increasing regularity. During an Islamabad High Court hearing on February 28, 2024, which addressed the issue of missing Baloch students, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was in attendance. Shortly after this, Baloch student Imtiaz Alam allegedly went missing.

The BSC expressed further concerns following Prime Minister Kakar's recent visits to several universities, where more students reportedly disappeared. Additionally, security forces conducted a raid on a Baloch student residence in Rawalpindi, resulting in the detention of ten NUML students, the Balochistan Post noted. The BSC accused authorities of targeting individuals based on ethnic identity, amounting to collective punishment.

Notable disappearances include several students, such as Saleem Arif, Balach Fida, and others, which the BSC attributes to ethnic-based targeting. For over a decade, Baloch students have faced mass disappearances, adversely affecting their education, claims the BSC. They call on the Baloch community to unite against what they describe as collective repression and announced plans for a press conference to discuss their next actions for justice and student safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024