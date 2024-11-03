Left Menu

India-Zambia Relations: A New Chapter

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh's visit to Zambia aims to strengthen diplomatic ties, promote trade, and engage with the Indian community. During the four-day trip, he will co-chair talks and address business leaders, reflecting India's significant investments and long-standing relationship with Zambia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:49 IST
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will embark on a four-day official visit to Zambia starting Monday, as announced by the ministry on Sunday. His visit includes co-chairing the 6th Session of the India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission with Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mulambo Haimbe, on November 6.

The 5th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission took place in 2005 in New Delhi, while the last ministerial visit to Zambia occurred in October 2019 for the inauguration of the CII Exim Bank Southern Africa Regional Conclave in Lusaka. Singh's current mission emphasizes reviewing bilateral relations thoroughly.

During his stay, Singh will engage in discussions with Zambia's senior government leadership and participate in an India-Zambia Business Round Table Conference to boost trade and investment. In 2023-24, bilateral trade between the nations reached USD 448.39 million. India, a major investor in Zambia, has pledged over USD 5 billion in investments. Singh will also connect with Zambia's thriving Indian community, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

