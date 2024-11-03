India-Zambia Relations: A New Chapter

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will embark on a four-day official visit to Zambia starting Monday, as announced by the ministry on Sunday. His visit includes co-chairing the 6th Session of the India-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission with Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mulambo Haimbe, on November 6.

The 5th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission took place in 2005 in New Delhi, while the last ministerial visit to Zambia occurred in October 2019 for the inauguration of the CII Exim Bank Southern Africa Regional Conclave in Lusaka. Singh's current mission emphasizes reviewing bilateral relations thoroughly.

During his stay, Singh will engage in discussions with Zambia's senior government leadership and participate in an India-Zambia Business Round Table Conference to boost trade and investment. In 2023-24, bilateral trade between the nations reached USD 448.39 million. India, a major investor in Zambia, has pledged over USD 5 billion in investments. Singh will also connect with Zambia's thriving Indian community, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

