AAI Champions Integrity During Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) commemorated Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 from October 28 to November 3, with a focus on instilling a 'Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity' across all its airports and establishments. The Integrity Pledge was led by H Srinivas, Member (HR), during an event on October 28 at AAI Corporate Headquarters in New Delhi.

Emphasizing the critical role of vigilance for organizational effectiveness, Srinivas urged employees to engage sincerely in Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2024 activities, lauding the Vigilance Directorate's exemplary work. The event was graced by AAI's Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Nikhil Kumar Kanodia, alongside Board Members Sharad Kumar, Pankaj Malhotra, and Anil Kumar Gupta.

Kanodia highlighted the Vigilance Directorate's recent initiatives leading up to VAW 2024, centered on Preventive Vigilance, as advised by the Central Vigilance Commission. He called for active employee participation in combating corruption to fulfill the commission's objectives. During the week, AAI organized various educational activities for both employees and the public to raise awareness about vigilance and corruption.

