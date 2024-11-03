UAE's Space Ambitions Highlighted at UN General Assembly

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a prominent role in global space discussions, as showcased during vital sessions at the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York.

Highlighting its dedication to international cooperation, the UAE Space Agency underscored its significant projects, including the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt and contributions to the Artemis Lunar Gateway. Future moon exploration missions further underline their commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and space exploration.

The UAE also emphasized the essential role of space capabilities in tackling global issues, such as climate change and food security, through the use of satellite data for environmental monitoring. Additionally, the importance of peaceful and sustainable space activities was reiterated, aiming to benefit all humanity. The US-UAE Business Council celebrated the UAE's achievements by hosting a reception for its delegation, offering a platform to engage with the international space community and previewing the upcoming Abu Dhabi Space Debate set for December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)