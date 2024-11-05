Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Modi Responds to Canada Temple Attack

Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen supports PM Modi's strong condemnation of the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, marking a diplomatic turning point. Modi's response comes after sustained allegations from Canada, holding Canadian authorities accountable for their inaction against extremism and violence.

05-11-2024
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Modi Responds to Canada Temple Attack
Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his silence on Canada's accusations following a violent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton. Esteemed foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen praised Modi's firm stance, noting that the recent incident was a significant tipping point in bilateral relations.

Sareen highlighted that Modi's measured silence over the past year was a strategic choice, rooted in a belief that the allegations were unworthy of a response. However, the attack has spurred Modi to hold not just the perpetrators accountable, but also implicate Canadian authorities for allowing such extremism.

The incident has drawn condemnation from Canadian figures as well, including PM Justin Trudeau, emphasizing the role of religious freedom. As tensions rise, both nations are called upon to address the escalating religious intolerance, a troubling trend impacting their diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

