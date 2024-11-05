Strengthening Ties: India and Australia's Key Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was received by his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday, marking the 15th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. The agenda was complemented by a traditional Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, underscoring the cultural depth of the engagement.

The Australian foreign ministry emphasized the robust partnership between the two nations, highlighting a shared vision of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. As the 2025 milestone of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership approaches, the dialogue served as a pivotal moment to evaluate progress and plan future cooperation.

Discussions between Jaishankar and Wong focused on enhancing collaboration in critical fields such as science, technology, clean energy, trade, and maritime security. With India's exponential economic growth, the dialogue underscored its significance as an indispensable partner for Australia's diversified trade strategy.

In addition to the framework dialogue, both ministers are slated to participate in the 'Raisina Down Under' conference, reflecting their commitment to geopolitical dialogue. Jaishankar's visit also facilitated interaction with Australian Parliamentarians, aiming to bolster bilateral relations and address mutual concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)