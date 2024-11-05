Left Menu

Engulfed Election: Insights from India's Former US Envoy

Arun Kumar Singh, former Indian Ambassador to the US, discusses the 2024 US presidential election, noting similarities to 2016 and 2020 campaigns with Trump emphasizing America's decline. Singh highlights trends in Kamala Harris's candidacy, suggesting economic issues and administration performance impact voter sentiment.

Former Ambassador of India to US, Arun Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arun Kumar Singh, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, offered his analysis of the upcoming 2024 US presidential election, drawing parallels with the campaigns of 2016 and 2020. Singh highlighted former President Donald Trump's tactic of underscoring America's perceived decline as a pivotal campaign issue.

Singh also discussed Vice President Kamala Harris's historic candidacy as the first African American and Indian American woman to run for president. Despite expectations, pre-poll surveys revealed unexpected trends, indicating diminished support from certain demographic groups that were expected to back Harris.

According to Singh, many pre-poll surveys suggested a prevalent belief among Americans that the country is headed in the wrong direction, a sentiment that could negatively impact the Biden-Harris administration. As the election approaches its climax, Harris is in a challenging battle against Trump, with battleground states like Pennsylvania still undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

