Donald Trump Casts Ballot in Crucial 2024 Florida Election

Former President Donald Trump, a contender in the 2024 US Presidential Elections, cast his vote in Florida on Tuesday morning, local time. Accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, he voted in Palm Beach, close to their residence, as reported by CNN.

After voting, Trump expressed strong confidence in winning the election, suggesting it wouldn't be a close contest. 'I feel very confident,' Trump remarked, adding, 'I hear we're doing very well everywhere.' Trump touted this campaign as the 'best' among his three runs for the presidency.

Trump criticized the prolonged vote tallying process, highlighting the delay despite the investment in voting machines, and cited the French election as an example of expedited procedures. Addressing his rally in Pennsylvania, Trump rallied 'hardworking patriots' to vote, promising to turn the economic 'nightmare' into a 'miracle.'

Trump emphasized his vision for economic recovery, asserting that, under his leadership, America would become affluent and affordable again. 'But you must vote!' Trump urged, highlighting the urgency and calling voters 'hard-working patriots' responsible for the nation's salvation.

Polling has opened in 34 US states in a critical election impacting both American direction and global geopolitics for the ensuing four years. Voting has commenced in swing states, including Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Most locations are open from 6 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, with final polls closing in Hawaii and Alaska at 12 am ET.

(With inputs from agencies.)