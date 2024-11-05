Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Chamber Champions Clean Tech Innovations at ADIPEC 2024

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasizes its commitment to fostering innovation and clean technology in the private sector. By supporting ADIPEC 2024, it aims to enhance collaboration with global economic players to drive artificial intelligence and tech advancements in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reiterated its pledge to promote innovation and the adoption of clean technology solutions among private sector companies in the emirate. Recognizing its pivotal role, the Chamber is focusing on advancing artificial intelligence and other sophisticated technologies within this crucial sector.

Speaking at ADIPEC 2024, Shams Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, the Second Vice Chairman of the Chamber, expressed pride in supporting the prestigious event, which ranks as one of the foremost energy exhibitions globally and the largest in the Middle East and North Africa. He emphasized the Chamber's mission to achieve Abu Dhabi's economic targets and enhance the national economy's prosperity and competitiveness.

Al Dhaheri further outlined the Chamber's commitment to bolstering the private sector's growth through various initiatives. These efforts aim to create a vibrant business ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, fostering the competitiveness and expansion of local enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

