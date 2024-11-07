Left Menu

Indian-Americans Celebrate Trump's Presidential Comeback, Hoping for Strengthened US-India Relations

Indian-Americans express optimism following Donald Trump's victory, highlighting anticipated benefits for US-India relations, economy, and global peace. Leaders emphasize shared democratic values, envisioning an administration focused on unity and respect amid geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:47 IST
Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a wave of optimism, Indian-Americans are celebrating Donald Trump's victory in the recent presidential election, looking forward to economic benefits, reinforced border security, and a commitment to global peace.

Donald Trump's triumph, securing him a second term after crucial victories in battleground states, represents a significant political comeback following his former defeat in 2020 to President Joe Biden. Avinash Gupta, President of the Foreign Indian Association, highlighted Trump's strong relationship with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, anticipating strengthened US-India ties.

Local concerns such as inflation, open borders, and conflicts were pivotal for voters, according to Gupta. Indian-American community leader Alok Kumar emphasized the shared democratic values between the US and India, expressing confidence in continuing the pursuit of global harmony under the new administration.

Kumar cited the personal rapport between Trump and Modi, manifested through significant visits, as a foundation for further collaborative successes. Anil Bansal from New Jersey acknowledged Trump's controversial policies but remained hopeful for an inclusive administration addressing core American challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

