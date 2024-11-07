Lahore Tops Global Pollution Rankings: Health Crisis Unfolds

Lahore, Pakistan's bustling cultural capital, has found itself at the forefront of a global pollution crisis. For weeks, residents have been enduring smog levels classified as hazardous, with a recent air quality index (AQI) reaching a staggering 784, according to Geo News.

The alarming pollution levels place Lahore as the most polluted city worldwide, with other Pakistani cities like Multan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Gujranwala also facing severe impacts. As air pollution levels occasionally strike 1000 on the AQI, hospitals report increased admissions for respiratory problems.

Amid the public health emergency, the Punjab government has shuttered educational institutions, transitioning students to online learning until November 17. Health experts advise the use of masks, while authorities stress that this move is precautionary, not a holiday, urging vigilance against hazardous air pollutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)