India Condemns Canada's Surveillance of Diplomats Amid Rising Tensions

India's Ministry of External Affairs has condemned Canadian surveillance and harassment of its diplomats, amid rising tensions over the alleged involvement of Indian agents in a Canadian assassination. Violent disruptions at a Hindu temple and increased threats have further strained India-Canada relations, prompting diplomatic protests and urgent security requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:45 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern rebuke, India's Ministry of External Affairs has voiced its strong condemnation of alleged surveillance on Indian diplomats in Canada. The ministry's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, labeled the situation as "totally unacceptable" during a recent briefing.

Recent incidents have highlighted increased harassment, intimidation, and surveillance of Indian diplomats, escalating concerns about their safety. Despite urgent requests, adequate security measures have not been provided by Canadian authorities for a consular camp, exacerbating diplomatic strains.

This development is part of ongoing tensions between the two countries, following allegations implicating Indian agents in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Such tensions have been further fueled by an uptick in violent activities by Khalistani extremists, including a recent disruption at a Hindu temple in Brampton, near Toronto.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned attacks on Indian institutions and called for justice, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed concerns about the political climate fostering extremism in Canada. Diplomatic exchanges underscore the urgent need for resolution amid faltering bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

