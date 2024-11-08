Left Menu

Putin Welcomes Trump's Presidency Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US presidency, signaling readiness for dialogue. Putin praised Trump's campaign bravery and his intent to restore US-Russia relations. Ukraine remains wary, pressing allies for support. Trump's comments on possible peace strategies remain controversial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:06 IST
File Photo Vladimir Putin (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a move reflecting the shifting geopolitical landscape, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the US presidential elections. Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the incoming Republican president-elect, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with any leader trusted by the American people.

Putin's remarks, as reported by Al Jazeera, marked his first public comments since Trump's win. He lauded Trump for displaying commendable fortitude during a campaign rally incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, highlighting this as an example of Trump's resilience and character.

Putin noted Trump's expressed desire to mend US-Russia relations and address the Ukrainian conflict, stating it merits attention. However, while the Kremlin cautiously welcomed Trump's swift conflict resolution promises, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tempered expectations by recalling Trump's potential exaggerations about resolving the Ukrainian war.

Amidst these developments, Ukraine has been rallying support from allies in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quickly acknowledged Trump's victory, emphasizing the importance of strong US leadership for global peace. Trump's previous suggestions about Ukraine possibly ceding territory for peace continue to generate controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

