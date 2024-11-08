Left Menu

Families Demand Release of Abducted Youths in Balochistan

In Turbat, Balochistan, families of two disappeared youths, Sher Jan and Irshad Baloch, protested against their abduction by Pakistan military forces. Supported by locals and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, the protest demands their immediate release and highlights rising forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.

Image Source: @BalochYakjehtiC. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Friday, families of two missing young men organized a protest in Turbat, Balochistan, calling for the urgent release of the victims. Sher Jan and Irshad Baloch were allegedly taken by Pakistan military forces in Kech district's Buleda region, sparking a sit-in at Turbat's Fida Ahmed Chowk joined by local supporters and activists.

The demonstration gained momentum with the backing of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, which publicly denounced the kidnappings and condemned the Pakistani military's continued extrajudicial actions in Balochistan. The BYC declared its solidarity with the protestors and reiterated the call for the immediate return of the two young men who disappeared on November 5 and 6, 2024, respectively.

In a public statement, the BYC criticized the growing trend of forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, urging the community in Kech to support the ongoing protests. The families involved have warned of escalating their demonstrations if their demands are ignored, echoing similar protests like the one in Khuzdar advocating for Salman Baloch's release. National solidarity against these military actions has been seen across several cities, including Karachi and Quetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

