Left Menu

Trump's New Cabinet: A Glimpse into American Governance Post-2024 Election

Following his victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election, President-elect Donald Trump is appointing a team for his administration. Key roles include John Ratcliffe as CIA Director and Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, focusing on national security and America First policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:00 IST
Trump's New Cabinet: A Glimpse into American Governance Post-2024 Election
US President-Elect, Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of his electoral triumph against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, President-elect Donald Trump is rapidly assembling his foreign policy and national security team before taking office in January 2025.

Among the significant announcements, he has tapped John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, for CIA Director, and William Joseph McGinley for White House Counsel.

Trump has also nominated former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin as the EPA Administrator and Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, highlighting their credentials and commitment to his America First agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024