Trump's New Cabinet: A Glimpse into American Governance Post-2024 Election

In the wake of his electoral triumph against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, President-elect Donald Trump is rapidly assembling his foreign policy and national security team before taking office in January 2025.

Among the significant announcements, he has tapped John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, for CIA Director, and William Joseph McGinley for White House Counsel.

Trump has also nominated former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin as the EPA Administrator and Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, highlighting their credentials and commitment to his America First agenda.

