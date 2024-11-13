Balochistan Unrests: Abductions Spark Rising Tensions
The Pakistan armed forces have allegedly abducted six individuals in Balochistan, sparking fears of human rights violations. The arrests follow intensified military operations in response to an attack on military camps. The forced disappearances have led to civil unrest and disrupted community life in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a series of distressing developments in Balochistan, Pakistan's armed forces have reportedly abducted six individuals following widespread raids across the districts of Kech, Kharan, and Dera Bugti. The Balochistan Post disclosed that three youths were detained in Kench district during a Tuesday raid by the Pakistani forces.
The victims, comprising Ismail, a shopkeeper from Balnigor, Imran, a student, and Liaquat Ali from Dasht, disappeared while en route to a poetry event in Kadan. Additionally, Dr. Liaquat Ali was forcibly taken in Dasht Muskar, according to local accounts.
The Balochistan Post further reported the abduction of Waseem, son of Saeed Ahmed, from his shop on Kharan Gawash Road. Separately, Talal, son of Umar, and Amir Baloch, son of Ibrahim, were reportedly seized in Kadan. These operations follow intensified military measures post-attack on military camps, leading to heightened fear and disruption in the region as reports of enforced disappearances rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Leader P P Divya Taken into Custody in High-Profile Suicide Case
Malaria Resurgence in Northern Kenya Amid Climate Change
Balochistan Protests: BYC Leads Charge Against Enforced Disappearances
CPI(M) leader Divya taken into custody after court rejects her anticipatory bail plea in ADM death case, say police.
2-Year-Old Kenyan Boy Becomes India's Youngest Pancreatic Donor