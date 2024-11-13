Balochistan Unrests: Abductions Spark Rising Tensions

In a series of distressing developments in Balochistan, Pakistan's armed forces have reportedly abducted six individuals following widespread raids across the districts of Kech, Kharan, and Dera Bugti. The Balochistan Post disclosed that three youths were detained in Kench district during a Tuesday raid by the Pakistani forces.

The victims, comprising Ismail, a shopkeeper from Balnigor, Imran, a student, and Liaquat Ali from Dasht, disappeared while en route to a poetry event in Kadan. Additionally, Dr. Liaquat Ali was forcibly taken in Dasht Muskar, according to local accounts.

The Balochistan Post further reported the abduction of Waseem, son of Saeed Ahmed, from his shop on Kharan Gawash Road. Separately, Talal, son of Umar, and Amir Baloch, son of Ibrahim, were reportedly seized in Kadan. These operations follow intensified military measures post-attack on military camps, leading to heightened fear and disruption in the region as reports of enforced disappearances rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)