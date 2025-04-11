Left Menu

Family Betrayal: Nephew's Life Taken Over 'Objectionable Condition'

A man and his wife were arrested for allegedly murdering their nephew after finding him in an inappropriate situation with a family member. The victim's body was found in a sack, implying attempted cover-up. Authorities concluded their involvement through extensive investigation, leading to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 11-04-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 09:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in the region have detained a couple in connection with the tragic death of their nephew, Bhanu Pratap, reportedly found under alarming circumstances with a family member.

The victim's body, placed in a sack with signs of strangulation, was discovered near a school, drawing significant community attention.

Police investigations, integrating technological tools and witness accounts, have led to the couple's arrest, unraveling a web of familial strife and concealed actions, now under judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

