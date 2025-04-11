Family Betrayal: Nephew's Life Taken Over 'Objectionable Condition'

Authorities in the region have detained a couple in connection with the tragic death of their nephew, Bhanu Pratap, reportedly found under alarming circumstances with a family member.

The victim's body, placed in a sack with signs of strangulation, was discovered near a school, drawing significant community attention.

Police investigations, integrating technological tools and witness accounts, have led to the couple's arrest, unraveling a web of familial strife and concealed actions, now under judicial scrutiny.

