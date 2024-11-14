Left Menu

Dubai and X Corp: Forging a Digital Future Together

Sheikh Hamdan of Dubai met with X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino, emphasizing Dubai's commitment to digital transformation and innovation. The meeting explored collaborations aligning with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 to generate AED100 billion through digital advances. Dubai offers a dynamic platform for global tech ventures seeking innovative expansion.

In a significant meeting held in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, engaged in discussions with Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp, the company formerly known as Twitter. The talks underscored Dubai's unwavering dedication to establishing strategic partnerships with leading global tech firms, reinforcing its status as a worldwide hub for advancements in future-focused innovations.

During the discussions, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Dubai and the UAE's ongoing efforts in fostering synergistic collaborations within the digital media sector. The dialogue aligns with the ambitious objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to contribute AED100 billion annually to the economy through digital transformation over the next decade. X Corp emerged as a pivotal partner in driving innovation and embracing new technologies.

The meeting also delved into the potential for extensive partnerships that resonate with both the UAE's and X Corp's aspirations for innovation and digital progress. As the UAE charts its future with ambitious growth and transformation goals, Sheikh Hamdan expressed enthusiasm about cultivating a long-term alliance with X Corp. He articulated optimism about the partnership's impact, proclaiming it an exemplar of meaningful collaboration between a global tech leader and a forward-looking nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

