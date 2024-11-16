Trump Unveils Key Appointments for Second Term Administration
Donald Trump announces significant appointments to his new administration, naming Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary. Meanwhile, Trump nominated prominent figures including Matt Gaetz as Attorney General and Elon Musk for a new government role. The announcements come as Trump prepares for his second term as US President.
In a series of high-profile appointments, US President-elect Donald Trump announced Karoline Leavitt as the White House Press Secretary. Leavitt previously served as the National Press Secretary for Trump's 2024 campaign and held a press secretary role during his first term.
Trump expressed his confidence in Leavitt, describing her as an adept communicator and commending her campaign efforts. The appointment follows his decision to name Steven Cheung as the White House communications director.
Further nominations include Doug Collins for Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Robert F Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump also announced Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General and Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.
Elon Musk was tasked with leading the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, alongside Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Other key positions include John Ratcliffe as CIA Director and Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.
Trump secured a second presidential term with 295 electoral votes to Kamala Harris's 226. As he prepares for his January 2025 inauguration, the President-elect swiftly outlines his foreign policy and national security team.
