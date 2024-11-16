Left Menu

Trump Unveils Key Appointments for Second Term Administration

Donald Trump announces significant appointments to his new administration, naming Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary. Meanwhile, Trump nominated prominent figures including Matt Gaetz as Attorney General and Elon Musk for a new government role. The announcements come as Trump prepares for his second term as US President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:45 IST
Trump Unveils Key Appointments for Second Term Administration
US President-elect Donald Trump with Karoline Leavitt. (Photo/X@kleavittnh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a series of high-profile appointments, US President-elect Donald Trump announced Karoline Leavitt as the White House Press Secretary. Leavitt previously served as the National Press Secretary for Trump's 2024 campaign and held a press secretary role during his first term.

Trump expressed his confidence in Leavitt, describing her as an adept communicator and commending her campaign efforts. The appointment follows his decision to name Steven Cheung as the White House communications director.

Further nominations include Doug Collins for Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Robert F Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump also announced Congressman Matt Gaetz as Attorney General and Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Elon Musk was tasked with leading the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, alongside Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Other key positions include John Ratcliffe as CIA Director and Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

Trump secured a second presidential term with 295 electoral votes to Kamala Harris's 226. As he prepares for his January 2025 inauguration, the President-elect swiftly outlines his foreign policy and national security team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024