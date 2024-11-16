Left Menu

Quetta Protests Over Kidnapped Boy Grind City to a Halt

Quetta's Zarghoon Road witnessed hours-long traffic chaos on Friday as tribesmen and political workers protested the abduction of an 11-year-old boy. The child, son of a notable tribal elder, was kidnapped at gunpoint. The protest ceased late Friday following police assurances of recovery efforts.

16-11-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The provincial capital of Quetta was brought to a standstill on Friday after tribesmen and family members of an abducted 11-year-old boy staged a protest, blocking the main Zarghoon Road. The boy, linked to a prominent tribal elder, was reportedly kidnapped en route from school by armed assailants near Patel Bagh.

The protest saw a large turnout, including tribesmen and political party affiliates, who barricaded several sections of Zarghoon Road. The unrest extended to blockades on parts of the Quetta-Chaman Highway, severely impacting traffic flow and causing widespread chaos. Tires were set ablaze, paralyzing major routes and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

Demonstrators demanded the immediate safe return of the boy and refused to disperse without his release. The family cited a previous incident in 2020, where another child was abducted and later found murdered. Police negotiated with protesters late into the night, culminating in assurances from Quetta's deputy inspector general of police for intensified search efforts, leading to a temporary suspension of the protest until Saturday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

